Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers: Analysis

The main ingredient missing from Rangers' work was decision making in the final third. Approach play by Malik Tillman and Nicolas Raskin got the visitors into good areas but too often the wrong choice of shot or pass made Aberdeen's task easier.

The Scottish Premiership title has long been a forlorn hope for Rangers, given Celtic's largely flawless campaign, but a fourth league defeat of the season does little for the Ibrox side's confidence before next Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with the league leaders.