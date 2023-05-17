Getting to the Europa Conference League final would be another "step forward" for West Ham, says manager David Moyes.

The Hammers are in Europe for the second season in a row, and will go one better than last year's disappointing semi-final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League if they overcome Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

Speaking to the media before Thursday's match, Moyes said: "For us to have qualified for Europe in the first year was incredible after avoiding relegation. The biggest achievement last year was still being sixth and seventh while getting to the semi-final of the Europa League.

"To reach a final and make a step forward would be a great achievement. Although there have been a couple of steps backward, getting to a final would be a step forward."

The West Ham boss knows the importance of these European matches for his players in a difficult season and hopes they have learned from last year.

"You have to take every opportunity you've got to win every competition," he added.

"I'm really enjoying what we're doing at the moment. We started in this competition in August - we're still in it and it's the middle of May. So great credit to the lads.

"I hope the experience they've gained from last season will give them a bit of that. And I genuinely feel that we have a group of really talented players, with experience, and some young players as well.

"It's a big game for us and we're fully aware of that."