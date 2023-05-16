Montgomery nominated for SFWA young player of the year

adam montgomerySNS

St Johnstone defender Adam Montgomery is nominated for the Scottish Football Writer's Association young player of the year award.

The on-loan Celtic left-back has made 25 appearances for the Perth club this term as Steven McLean's side attempt to protect their Scottish Premiership status.

The 20-year-old is up against Motherwell's Max Johnston, Championship winners Dundee's Lyall Cameron and Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly.

The winner will be announced at the SFWA dinner on 28 May.

