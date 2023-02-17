Man Utd install new director of football operations

Manchester United have appointed a new director of football operations as David Harrison will join from Everton in March, taking over from Alan Dawson, who is leaving the club after 11 years.

Harrison will have responsibility for managing all football operations at Carrington for the men's, women's and academy teams with the role including administration, team travel and player support.

Football director John Murtough said: "Daivd is known as one of the most able and respected operators in football and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United.

"He will bring deep experience and knowledge to this important role and add further strength to our structure to give our players and staff the best chance of success."

Harrison is from Bury in Greater Manchester and began work in the ticket office at Old Trafford before moving to Everton in 1995.

"I'm excited to be taking this role at time of such opportunity and promise for Manchester United," he said. "My focus is on helping create the best possible operating environment to support success on the pitch."