Erik ten Hag has insisted he does not feel let down by his players following Sunday's thrashing at Liverpool and backed his team to recover, starting on Thursday against Real Betis in the Europa League last 16.

The Manchester United boss explained how they have analysed the Anfield defeat, made the right conclusions and will bounce back together.

"We are all in the same boat - we win together, we lose together," he said. "We made a mess on Sunday and we have to deal with that.

"We also know that when we go through a season, setbacks always happen - and clearly this was a huge setback.

"But it is only our second loss in 23 games. We have to reset and bounce back.

"There were a lot of lessons for us. "We were really below average, particularly mentally.

"But we want to be a big team that wins trophies and therefore we have to act differently. We take the lessons and move on. All our energy is now on the next game."