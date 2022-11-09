No panic over United plight - Smith

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United defender Liam Smith says there is no panic about being bottom of the league, insisting they are "more than capable" of turning their season around.

United face second-bottom Kilmarnock, who have a three-point cushion, in a crucial clash at Tannadice on Wednesday.

Smith said: “There is no getting away from how important it is, we want to take maximum points and go into this break on a positive note and hopefully higher up the league.

"You have seen over the past few seasons that teams maybe start poorly, but then claw it back when other sides have a dip, so there is no panic.

"Obviously there is disappointment and a frustration at where we are, but I think we are more than capable of getting ourselves out of there.

"A run of two or three results and performances takes us right back to where we want to be."