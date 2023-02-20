Players fully behind Kettlewell - Spittal

Motherwell midfielder Blair Spittal says the players will be fully behind caretaker manager Stuart Kettlewell if he's given the job permanently.

"He [Kettlewell] is a really calm head," Spittal said, speaking after Motherwell's 2-0 win over Hearts on Sunday. "At half-time, we were buoyant, and he lets us kind of chill out, came in, gave us a few points to take into the second half, but it’s very calm.

"It’s been really good working with him, the boys have really enjoyed it. Whatever comes will come, but if he does get the job, we’ll be behind him 100%."

Spittal scored 'Well's second goal in Sunday's victory, and believes the Fir Park side's luck has started to turn.

“It was a good team performance. It was important after Wednesday night that we backed it up. At points we dropped a bit deeper, but that’s the position we’re in.

"When [Stevie Hammell] was in charge we didn’t get goals like we did today, balls just falling to us in the six yard box, and the other night, Max will claim it’s a shot, but it’s a cross, and things like that weren’t falling for us."