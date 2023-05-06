Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We played an exceptional game. Our possession game was really good. First half was exceptional. We were maybe not as clinical as we should be. The second half, we cannot forget it is three games in six days with a lot of mental pressure. After Arsenal we were drained a bit and we kept going against Fulham and West Ham - tough opponents. At the end, the game could be over with the penalty. But they score and we have to suffer. But we played really, really good.

"I would say it was a comfortable game for him [Ilkay Gundogan] because he was not pressed much. But Gundo... what can I say? He can do everything. As a holding or attacking midfielder, he is so intelligent. We are delighted to have him."

On the penalty, and telling Erling Haaland he should take it: "The game is not over. It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it.

"Today Erling could have scored two or three goals. He played incredibly well, in his movement and everything... how he fought for us. I like to praise Erling when he does not score. If Gundo scores everyone is 'OK, hat-trick, well done'. But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it."