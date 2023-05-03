Javi Gracia has thanked Leeds United for his short tenure as head coach after being relieved of his duties on Wednesday morning.

The Spaniard started well at Elland Road but leaves with just three wins from 12 games in charge, after a series of bruising defeats.

In a statement on social media, Gracia said: "I'm grateful for this opportunity and proud of the team, both players and coaching staff. I would have preferred a different moment, but circumstances have changed. We arrived on a short three-month contract. And we did it because we believed in this team.

"The coaching staff and I took over the team in 19th position, with a run of 10 games without a win. Today, with four games left in the league, the team is out of the relegation zone and with a good chance of achieving the objective.

"I am confident that the team will achieve its objective. It is a committed squad full of quality.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of the fans. A fan base that supports you, that cheers you on and that I know will never give up. Best wishes for success to Leeds United."