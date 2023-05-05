Naismith on Postecoglou, aiming for Europe, and building on County performance
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
He is a huge admirer of Ange Postecoglu and his achievements at Celtic, saying, "he has made good recruitment decisions and he has formed a squad that have consistently performed".
Naismith looks to other managers, Postecoglou included, for inspiration. "As a young coach and manager you you take lessons. I am a guy who constantly watches every manager out there and tries to learn from every one of them."
The focus is on picking up as many points in last five games to try and secure place in Europe - that's where "the club want to be". There have been no talks about what happens come the end of the season.
He has made recommendations to the board about which players to keep and who should move on.
There are elements of the performance against Ross County that he wants to keep but recognises this is a much different game.