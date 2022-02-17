Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won all seven of their Champions League matches this season, extending what is their longest ever winning run in European Cup/Champions League competition.

This is this sixth time that the Reds have won the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie away from home; they have progressed from each of the previous five.

Mo Salah has scored in each of his last eight away appearances in the Champions League, the second-longest run by a single player, after Cristiano Ronaldo (12 from 2013-2015).