We asked for your views after Saturday's game between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Bournemouth fans

Garry: I’d go along with Gary on the performance, abject from first minute to last. Did not bode well when we set up as a back five at home and two strikers. Ended up with Kelly lumping it forward then Palace attack. Never looked like scoring, no proper leader on the pitch, and I don’t think we have one on the sidelines.

Bob: Awful Championship fodder - if we don't start performing soon we will be going down!

Simon: Relegation performance. Unfortunately, no strategy or tactical adaption from O'Neil, which has been a previously seen problem. To stay in the Premier League it needs changes from the top and a clear strategy and plan for each opponent. Crystal Palace must have thought Christmas Day repeated itself.

Crystal Palace fans

Paul: Cracking goal from Eze and Ayew's header was well taken. Can't understand why Palace are great one game then rubbish the next.

Kevin: Vieira has turned it round from Boxing Day - there was a 4-2-3-1 feel about it against Bournemouth and it was great to see Wilf back where he should be, on the wing!