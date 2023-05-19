Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo will be contracted to Wolves for another two years after the Premier League club triggered an extension to his deal at Molineux.

The 29-year-old has played 102 games since joining from Barcelona in 2020.

"Nelson’s been incredibly patient during this process, and we thank him for that, because there were a lot of factors going on in the background which have caused us to wait until we could get to this point," said sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"Everybody has seen the massive uplift, not just in the performances, but in everything at the football club since Julen [Lopetegui, Wolves manager] came in, and for us to look at extending contracts, we needed to ensure our Premier League survival, and Nelson understood that.

"Once we were mathematically safe, we were able to start working on the plans we had already set out for next season, which included a situation where we could take up the extension in his contract.

"It was never a footballing delay because his performances since he signed for the club meant we have always wanted him to be here, and he has always wanted to be here for these next two seasons, so it’s a good feeling to finally get to a point where everything is sorted and Nelson’s future here at Wolves is secured."

