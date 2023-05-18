Dan Roan, BBC sports editor

This is a major blow for Ivan Toney, whose career for both club and country is now uncertain, and for Brentford, who are now denied the services of one of the country's best strikers until well into next season. Any plans to sell him this summer may also have been jeopardised.

Any assessment of the punishment he has received must wait until the FA reveals more details about the reasons for its decision, the precise nature of Toney's gambling, and why he acted the way he did for so long and so many times.

Some will say the FA had little choice but to hand out such a sanction, and point out that Toney should have known the rules and stuck to them.

But others will point to football's close relationship with the gambling industry, especially in the form of advertising and shirt sponsorship, and ask if the sport's authorities should shoulder some responsibility too.

After all, Toney's club Brentford are among many clubs sponsored by a betting company and he played for several clubs in the EFL - a league also sponsored by a betting company. He is far from the first player to fall foul of the rules. Kieran Trippier has shown it is possible to bounce back after serving such a suspension, but there will be calls for Toney to be supported, as well as punished.

The FA will face questions over the time this process has taken and the fact Toney will serve so much of his suspension during the summer. Some would also have preferred his suspension to have started after the end of the season. Tottenham and Manchester City now stand to benefit from Toney not being available in Brentford's final matches.

Many fear the influence of the links between football and the gambling industry on fans too, with concerns it normalises betting, especially among young supporters.

The Premier League recently announced a voluntary ban on shirt sponsorship by betting companies, but expect renewed scrutiny on the game's ties to gambling and the need for greater education of players in the wake of this latest controversy.