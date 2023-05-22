Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Leicester have scored more goals than any other team in the bottom half of the table - and more than Aston Villa, who are eighth, too.

The Foxes have some excellent attacking players, but their defence is just not good enough. Even the return of Jonny Evans, who is a real warrior, has not changed that.

That's why I don't think they will be able to compete with Newcastle, who have got a top-four finish in their sights and could seal that here.

Anna's prediction: 3-2

Jenny's prediction: 2-0

