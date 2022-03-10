'Kane can become world's best striker'

Antonio Conte says he is privileged to work with a player of Harry Kane's calibre and believes he can be the "best striker in the world" if he keeps improving.

Kane had scored just two goals this season before Conte's arrival at Spurs in November, but he's now up to 14 in all competitions.

When asked how he is getting the best out of Kane, Conte said: "I think that every single player you have space to improve. Every player is lucky to have this opportunity because during your career you can have many experiences and improve your baggage.

"About Harry we are talking about a world class striker. I'm very lucky to have a player like him. We're talking about a fantastic player but also a fantastic person. He's always available, he's an example to the other players.

"He showed me how he wants to become stronger and I think he can become the best striker in the world."