Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On their recent form, Gerrard said: "We have to admit, of late, that our form needs improving. We are aware of that - no-one more than myself. Brighton gives us the opportunity to do that and bounce back."

He has "got a lot of trust and belief" in the players' ability and is aiming for a top-10 finish for the first time in 10 years.

On facing Brighton, he said: "A good, strong win against Brighton changes the mood. We need to find that bit of edge in the final third that’s been missing for the last couple of games."

Gerrard also described facing Graham Potter's side as a "good test" for his players.

You can follow all of the Friday's Premier League news conferences here