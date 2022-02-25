BBC Sport

Gerrard on form, belief and Brighton

Published

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On their recent form, Gerrard said: "We have to admit, of late, that our form needs improving. We are aware of that - no-one more than myself. Brighton gives us the opportunity to do that and bounce back."

  • He has "got a lot of trust and belief" in the players' ability and is aiming for a top-10 finish for the first time in 10 years.

  • On facing Brighton, he said: "A good, strong win against Brighton changes the mood. We need to find that bit of edge in the final third that’s been missing for the last couple of games."

  • Gerrard also described facing Graham Potter's side as a "good test" for his players.

