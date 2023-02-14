Cesar Azpilicueta says it has been a "busier" January transfer window than usual welcoming new players into the Chelsea squad - but that he enjoys the "challenge".

"I try to show them what Chelsea is about and what we want to win," he said.

"In my position, we have had a lot of new young players, maybe a different profile to the signings in the past, but it's all about the present and the future. And we want to show we're ready to win trophies.

"It's been a bit busier of a January window than before but, in my role, I try to help adapt to the team as quickly as possible.

"In football, you don't get time to start your journey in a new club or country. So I have to help them settle as quickly as possible. I think we have exciting times ahead."

On Chelsea's chances in this year's Champions League, the 33-year-old defender said "winning is the next challenge".

He added: "I never arrive to a Champions League game without thinking we can't win it. Tomorrow is not an exception.

"The reality is we're not in the best form of results lately but it's a new competition and we have to prove it on the pitch.

"I'm not surprised we're not one of the favourites to win the Champions League but the reality is on the pitch and we have to show it."