Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale hailed his side’s “excellent” first-half display in their Premiership victory over Kilmarnock.

“We showed good energy,” he told BBC Sportsound. “We looked strong, it was whether we were going to be ruthless in the final third. It’s been a tough week but the boys responded well first half.

“The start of the second half we made sloppy errors. It’s something that’s plagued the team to be honest. But first half we played some really good stuff and we shouldn’t lose sight of that.“

On a banner displayed in the home end demanding “change” at the club, Beale added: “We’re a stronger club when we’re together. Everybody’s opinion is valid but I’d rather focus on supporting the team on the pitch.”