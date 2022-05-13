European football journalist Julien Laurens says following his father's footsteps to play at Manchester City will have played a huge part in Erling Haaland's decision to join the club.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues: "You do want to play for Pep Guardiola, you do want to play for Manchester City for what they are building and what they have been building.

"But he was a City fan growing up because his dad played there, because they lived there and from quite a young age there was some sort of attachment.

"I don’t know if it’s the choice of his heart now that he’s 21 and he’s already a big player, but I would want to believe there was a time that he said he wanted to play for this club one day.

"Real Madrid might be a dream because it is the biggest club in the world, but City is a different dream because if your dad played there, surely it’s beautiful that the son can also wear the same shirt - albeit on a different planet now compared with the team that Alfie Haaland played in, but it’s pretty special.

"Not many father and sons played for the same club at professional level and just in that there is something very nice in it."

