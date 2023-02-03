Southampton 'in a far better place' - Jones

Southampton boss Nathan Jones was delighted with the business conducted in January and believes his squad is in “a far better place” than when he first arrived.

The Saints did business early to sign Mislav Orsic, Carlos Alcaraz and James Bree before ramping up on deadline day to acquire Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu.

Jones was full of praise for the backing he received from the Southampton owners.

“I have to thank the board because they’ve backed me with my choices and then got them over the line,” he said. “I’m very happy with the business.

“We recognised the areas where we needed some competition, some potency and we have really strengthened.

“There is also real balance. This squad is much stronger, more potent and more athletic than at the beginning of January."

While content with his options, Jones also recognised the precarious nature of their league position.

“It’s not about putting pressure on certain games, it’s about getting points now,” he said. “We have not got as many as we should or as many as we would have liked.

“Our performance levels have been good, steadily improving. Now we just need the results as that is the be all and end all.”