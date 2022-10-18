Rangers defender Leon King, 18, is poised to avoid Scottish Football Association action for his challenge on Motherwell's Stuart McKinstry. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has questioned who is making the recruitment decisions at Ibrox given Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has played just 188 minutes over four games since arriving this summer. (Scottish Sun), external

Scotland could lose their automatic group stage spot in the Champions League as a result of a Uefa revamp from the 2024-25 season. (Daily Record), external

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes Rangers are missing the energy of midfielder Tom Lawrence, 28, who is likely to be out until after the World Cup. (Scottish Express), external