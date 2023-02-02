Johnson on Devlin interest, Nisbet injury & 'smell' of revival
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs boss Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to face St Mirren this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
Johnson is still trying to bring in a signing through the free agent market and it could be former Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin, who is “in the building”.
Kevin Nisbet is having a scan today on the hamstring injury that forced him off against Ross County on Tuesday and Johnson is “hopeful” it won't be a long-term lay-off.
He “can smell” an upturn in the mood and confidence within the squad and the club.
Newly-signed striker Matthew Hoppe is “good to go” if selected at the weekend against St Mirren, who Johnson says have rightly received a lot of praise for their performances.