Motherwell 2-2 Kilmarnock: what they said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Sportsound: "There was no doubt about it, we would have been long odds to get something from the game at that stage. None more so because we weren't playing brilliantly.

"The changes at half-time helped us. We're delighted with the player's efforts, their fitness, the impact of the subs. The fans were magnificent and I can't thank them enough. They gave the team oxygen and they got us over the line tonight.

"We all accept we can been better, we can be naïve at times. But I've never doubted our effort, each player gives us everything they've got.

"But, the question was asked at 2-0 and we found a result. We deserved it, there's no to ways about it."

"Polworth and McKenzie were brilliant when they came on. They're exactly what you want from your subs - disappointed but ready to give the right reaction."