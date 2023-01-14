'Paterson open to Wednesday stay'

Darren Moore says he has spoken to counterpart Robbie Neilson about Heart of Midlothian's interest in Callum Paterson, but the Sheffield Wednesday manager thinks the 28-year-old utility player is open to extending his contract, which ends this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant has held talks with manager Robbie Neilson about getting more game time. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

