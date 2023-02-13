'Leicester will do well to hang on to Maddison'

Liverpool forward Natasha Dowie says James Maddison will be in demand again this summer after shining for Leicester this season.

Since returning from a knee injury, Maddison has registered two assists in his last two games and captained the Foxes in Saturday’s win over Spurs.

Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily: "Playing at a team at the wrong end of the table, for him to still perform at the level he performs at is not easy.

"This Leicester team is a good team but it’s not one of the best in the league. He still impacts games and is heavily involved and everything good that Leicester do really is because he is involved. Whether it’s assisting, whether it’s scoring, even when they were going through their tough period, he doesn’t shy away.

"Top players sometimes do but he doesn’t, he really tries to have a positive effect. He’s a world-class player and someone I think should be more involved with England. I think Leicester will do well to hang on to him to be honest because top clubs will be sniffing."

There was also praise for Kelechi Iheanacho, who has three goals and three assists in his last three games. Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly said: "We got glimpses of him at City and he was this super sub. He was coming off and I think he showed such a knack for scoring goals.

"He’s a great finisher and he picks up great positions as well. I think he has always been in the shadows of Vardy who is the main man there. Now he’s stepping up and getting the gametime, he is syncing with those players and he is doing what he was born to do.

"He is a really good finisher and he’s getting loads of minutes on the pitch and scoring more goals."

