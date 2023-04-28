Beale on a huge game, fantastic atmosphere, and Goldson's fitness
- Published
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Describes it as a "huge game" and a chance to "put a few wrongs right". He called on his players to eradicate mistakes and be "decisive" in both boxes.
Won't pay attention to "outside noise" and says the only focus for him and the players is "turning up and performing on the day".
Is looking forward to the occasion at Hampden, with both sets of fans present and is anticipating a "fantastic atmosphere that showcases Scottish football".
Connor Goldson has trained and will be assessed before the game. Beale hailed Goldson's character and said that "stability in key positions is key".
Scott Wright, Ryan Kent and Alex Lowry have also trained in the lead-up to the game.
Beale was keen to stress that rumoured interest in QPR's Chris Willock is wide of the mark.
He praised the work done to the club's infrastructure and says Rangers are in "a completely different place" to when he was at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.