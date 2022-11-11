Erik ten Hag says Alejandro Garnacho still has work to do if he wants to force his way into Manchester United's first-choice side.

T﻿he 18-year-old impressed in Thursday's 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa, getting two assists after coming off the bench.

The Argentine had the Old Trafford faithful off their seats every time he got on the ball.

That positive contribution is in stark contrast to his experience on United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, when he was prevented from playing in matches as a disciplinary measure after twice turning up late for team meetings.

And, while Ten Hag praised Garnacho for his performance against Villa, the Dutchman's words came with a clear warning.

He said: "It was good that he came on and showed that performance and had that impact in the game, to be able to assist, make the dribbles and run behind.

"There are some things he has to improve, for instance when we go long to go for the second balls. He still has things to learn but quite obviously we are happy with his development and he can contribute to the team.

"It depends on his approach, his attitude. When he keeps working then yes, it is possible [for him to play more]. He wants to improve every day. He has to do the right things in his lifestyle. He has the capability."