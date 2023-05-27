St Mirren 0-3 Rangers: What did the manager say

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "Rangers are a very good side, and they put out the strongest side they could, as did Celtic. They gave our players a lot of respect.

"We gave three league debuts today. This season has caught up with our squad in terms of fitness and injuries and depth. Tactically, the boys were excellent. Rangers didn't open us up, had a lot of possession in areas that didn't hurt us.

"The three goals are errors and when you're playing against that quality, you're going to get punished. We created a couple of really good half-chances but we need to improve our decision-making, as a group."

"There were lots of lessons. It gives me an idea as to where some of the younger players are and what we need to do next season.

"We've been in lots of games but we maybe haven't had the quality or legs to go and finish it, in the top six. It must be remembered how well this group of players have done. We can be a top six side. The challenge is to go and do it again."

[On summer recruitment] "We've made offers to four players, all of which we're waiting on answers or have been turned down. We've got lots of irons in the fire and over summer we'll be really busy. There's maybe only four players we need - but four key players.

[On his own future] "I'm very happy here. We're at the start of building things. We're ahead of where we thought we would be. I'm more than happy to stay here. We'll start talking and hopefully get something tied up."