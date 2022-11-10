C﻿allum Wilson says he "will cherish every moment" after finding out he's made Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup.

W﻿riting on Instagram, external, Wilson said: "Absolute honour to be called up to represent my country for a World Cup. Something I've dreamed about since I was a little boy and will cherish every moment of!"

W﻿ilson, one of two Newcastle players called up to the England squad alongside Kieran Trippier, has been dogged by injury problems during his career, including missing almost the entire second half of last season for the Magpies.

H﻿e says that his call-up for the competition in Qatar is a fitting moment after a personal vow he made five years ago.

"﻿In 2017, while recovering from my second ACL injury in Qatar, having never represented my country at this point, I said to myself before I left: 'I will be back to play in the 2022 World Cup'.

"﻿Dedication and hard work shows how you can achieve anything! Can't wait to meet up with the lads and work even harder together now to achieve greatness."

U﻿ntil the official announcement at 14:00 GMT on Thursday, it was unclear if Wilson would make the squad, but friend and Footballer's Football Podcast co-host Michail Antonio predicted it ages ago...