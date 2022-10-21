Southampton v Arsenal: Team news

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after suffering a hamstring injury in midweek.

Loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.

Romeo Lavia has returned to training but is unlikely to be considered this weekend after his lengthy absence.

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko could come into contention after a five-match absence with a calf injury, while Bukayo Saka is expected to play.

