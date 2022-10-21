Jesse Marsch said he is currently experiencing his toughest spell in football and called on Leeds fans to stick by him and the team.

There were boos from supporters at the end of each half in Thursday's defeat by Leicester, with some chanting Marcelo Bielsa's name.

W﻿hen asked about this, Marsch said: "I think it does impact the players. If it’s fair or not it doesn’t really matter, they can express their opinion however they want.

"The only one I really heard that was bad was for Marcelo Bielsa and I’m OK with that, I’m OK with the fact that Marcelo is a club legend.

"I would hope they have seen there is a lot of work done and that we have worked really hard as a club, as a group and as a team to save our season last year and we’re going to do the same again. We are going to find a way together to be successful."

M﻿arsch said scoring the first goal against Fulham on Sunday is vital in keeping the Elland Road faithful on side.

"I think a good start, a confident start and a goal in general. We need goals," he said.

"The lead would be massively important for us. We love Elland Road, I love Elland Road, I love our fans. We need them right now. We need to be unified. They helped us last year in tough moments and we need them now."

A﻿fter going seven games without a win, Marsch was asked if the is his toughest run of his managerial career.

H﻿e said: "Yeah, probably. I knew coming to Leeds United was going to be difficult. I knew that building it up to be a team in the Premier League that we thought could be successful was never going to be easy but we’re going to stay steadfastly committed to each other, to the team, to our process and we’re going to find solutions."