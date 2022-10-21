L﻿eeds are winless in seven league games, which means only Nottingham Forest - on nine - have gone longer without a win in the Premier League.

D﻿efeat at Leicester also means Leeds have failed to win any of their opening five away league games of a season (D1 L4) for the first time since 1998-99 (first six).

Their tally of one point is their lowest from their first five away games of a league campaign since 1983-84 (also one).

After his side were beaten on the road, fans let manager Jesse Marsch know of their frustration and the American said: "We're all feeling like we're letting ourselves down but we've got to be ready to stop the bleeding and fight for each other on Sunday (against Fulham). It's the first time I've heard that from fans. They have the right. I'm here doing what I can to help."

S﻿o what needs to happen next? Let us know here