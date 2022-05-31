O’Boyle returns to United as deputy football director

Manchester United have appointed Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director.

O’Boyle will leave his role as the Premier League's head of elite performance and return to Carrington this summer, 16 years after he worked as an academy coach.

Football director John Murtough said: "Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.

"This will make him a valuable addition to my team at Carrington as we continue to strengthen leadership and strategic planning across all our football activities."