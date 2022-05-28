'We have a score to settle' - Salah on a mission four years in the making

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Mohamed Salah's Champions League final motivation was summed up in a six-word tweet posted moments after Real Madrid completed a dramatic resurrection against Manchester City to set up a meeting in Paris.

"We have a score to settle," announced Salah, a superstar of few words but barely able to conceal the hint of menace in his message to the team responsible for the worst night of his Liverpool career.

A tearful Salah left the field after just 30 minutes of the 2018 Champions League final defeat in Kyiv, following a mischievous tangle with Real's enforcer-in-chief Sergio Ramos that encapsulated the agony.

Liverpool manager Klopp was measured as he said: "I don't believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea. I understand what Mo said. He wants to put it right, but in Germany we say you always meet twice in life."

His words somewhat overlook the fact that he and Salah actually met Real Madrid again in last season's quarter-final. However, those games were staged in surreal atmospheres behind closed doors.

This is different. This is the Champions League final and there can be no question that Salah will be, as he said himself, "very motivated - motivated through the roof".

Salah has waited four years since he sat in a Kyiv hospital, helpless and in agony. The tweet once the date with Real Madrid was set in the diary was concrete evidence of just how much this means to him.

And with the Carabao Cup and FA Cup already pocketed, no-one in the Stade de France will be more determined to make a treble happen than Salah, a man on a mission that has been four years in the making.

Read more here