Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 29, is wanted by Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle and West Ham. (Mirror), external

Villa want three more players after adding Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho - with 35-year-old Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who is leaving Atletico Madrid, one of those under consideration. (Athletic - subscription required), external

