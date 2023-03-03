Napoli remain confident of keeping hold of Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22, despite interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona. (90min, external)

Manchester City will face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham for RB Leipzig's 21-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatia internatioanl has a £97m release clause in his contract that comes into effect from 2024. (Times - subscription required, external)

