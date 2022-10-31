Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "Our whole competitive approach to the second half was just a million miles off where it needs to be, not just at Premier League level but at any level of football.

"I can't remember winning any duels or any tackles. We were not running enough - and that’s the bare minimum for the situation we’re in - hence why the game was completely taken away from us in the first seven or eight minutes of second half.

"We can’t look any further than ourselves and we have to accept it wasn’t good enough. I'm sure when we look back over it, it will look even worse.

"It's not the first time we’ve lost a game by a poor scoreline this year. We have to look at each other, review and reflect accordingly - and that will be challenging. We were miles off and that’s an attitude thing. That cannot happen again."

F﻿or full analysis on Forest, listen to the Football Daily podcast from 20'40 on BBC Sounds