'We need to build momentum and consistency' - Naismith

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has called on his side to build on Tuesday's Viaplay Cup victory over Kilmarnock and produce more consistent performances and results.

Naismith's side sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership, having won just two of their six league games, and have lacked creativity and quality in forward areas for large parts of this season.

“I believe in what we’re doing, and I believe that over time, we will be successful,” he said.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, and that goes for any football club. I said after the St Mirren game that I was glad we had two away games, because we had a chance to quickly fix the narrative about our form away from home.

“If we can win tomorrow, it will have been a good week for the club. We need to try and build momentum and consistency. There’s a pressure at Hearts to win games and we need to understand and learn from that.

“There’s a few injuries which is frustrating. Over the course of the last four weeks, that’s something we’ve had to deal with. It’s tested the squad a little more than you would have liked, but it’s part and parcel of football."