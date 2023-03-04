Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone: What the manager said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "A little bit strange to be honest with you. I thought the 3-0 scoreline is a difficult one to take.

"I've come to Tynecastle as a player, assistant manager and played a lot worse and got results.

"I thought at 1-0, [Hearts] scoring with a deflected goal, we could've taken the the lead early. I thought we played quite well and stayed in the game and got the sucker punch and 2-0 down and it was always an uphill task.

"Hearts were clinical today, we weren't as clinical as them."