Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has heaped praise on Joelinton but admitted he was unsure if the Brazilian was able to do what was asked of him.

The former striker has found a new lease of life under Howe after moving into a deeper role in the team.

He has impressed his new manager with his work-rate and ability to recover the ball.

"I think I'd be lying if I said I knew he was capable of that when I started to work with him," Howe said.

"The first time I was aware of his tactical understanding was the Norwich game when he filled in after the sending-off.

"His delivery of what we've asked him to do has been excellent. Defensively he's added a lot to the team. His ability in recovering long distances, tackling and intercepting the ball has been of the highest level. I can't praise him enough and I know there's more to come."