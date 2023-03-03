Silva on Palhinha suspension, set-piece work and 'proper derby' with Brentford

Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game against Brentford on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • The mood is "really good" and Silva said "our start since the World Cup break has been outstanding".

  • On Joao Palhinha's suspension: "There will be a different player there but our approach and what we demand from that position will be the same."

  • On who might replace him, he added: "We have two solutions for that position. Harrison Reed, it's a natural position for him, and [Sasa] Lukic."

  • Work is being done on set pieces and he said: "We work really hard on that. They are important moments in the game, they can be decisive."

  • He said facing Brentford will be a "proper derby" and praised the Bees for being a "really consistent, really solid team".

  • On being drawn against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final, he said: "We are pleased to be in the quarter final. If you want to play quarter-final, you have to be ready to play anyone."

