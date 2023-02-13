Ex-Leicester winger Matt Piper could not disguise his excitement after watching another emphatic win for the Foxes on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side hit four for the second consecutive game as they sent Spurs packing at King Power Stadium and Piper is loving the helter-skelter nature of Leicester's football.

"It's not always controlled or pretty but we are looking so dangerous again and that's exciting," he told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"We look a team where anything can be created at any time and there's so much energy, aggression an desire.

"Fans had been saying we were a bit of a soft touch but you cannot say from the last two games. It's been a pleasure to commentate on."

Piper also praised Rodgers, who has remained steadfast throughout the Foxes' struggles this season.

"Credit to the manager, who said he would be able to turn things around if he got some new signings," said Piper. "The new players have come in and that positivity has just bled into the players."

