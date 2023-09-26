Robson 'really impressed' by resurgent Barron

Connor Barron looked a "totally different player" in the 4-0 league win over Ross County, according to his manager, Barry Robson.

The young Dons midfielder was restricted to just 11 starts last season in an injury-hit campaign, and was unable to replicate the form that saw him burst into the first team in the 2021-22 season.

“I was really impressed,” said Robson ahead of Wednesday’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Ross County.

“He has come through here as a kid with me. He’s a leader, he’s got a big heart, he is a bright football player and he is brave, really brave.

“If you want to get anywhere in this game you need to be brave and that’s brave with and without the ball.

“He has had a pre-season in him now so he looks a totally different player now. He had a lot of struggles last year with injuries. We have got him up and running, he performed really well and we are really pleased with him.”