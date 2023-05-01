On this day for the Staggies...

How County would love a performance like this in a couple weeks time at Tannadice...

Two years ago today, John Hughes' Staggies secured three vital points on the road as they defeated Dundee United 2-0.

Alex Iacovitti and Jordan White - who is the club's top goalscorer this season - bagged the crucial goals in a game which lifted County three points clear of then bottom-side, Hamilton Accies.

The victory meant County's top-flight fate was in their own hands with two games remaining... how Malky Mackay would love that scenario this season.