R﻿angers v Hearts: Pick of the stats

  • Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has scored eight goals in his last eight Scottish Premiership appearances against Hearts, including four in his last four against them at Ibrox.

  • Rangers have lost just one of their last 27 top-flight home games against Hearts (W20 D6).

  • Hearts have only won one of their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) away games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L6), a 3-1 win at Hibernian in March 2020.

  • Hearts have only won one of their last 17 Scottish Premiership games against Rangers (D3 L13), losing each of their last four in a row by a margin of at least two goals.