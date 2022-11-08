Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has scored eight goals in his last eight Scottish Premiership appearances against Hearts, including four in his last four against them at Ibrox.

Rangers have lost just one of their last 27 top-flight home games against Hearts (W20 D6).

Hearts have only won one of their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) away games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L6), a 3-1 win at Hibernian in March 2020.