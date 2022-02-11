Wolves barely threaten as 10-man Arsenal boost top-four hopes

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

A game involving Bruno Lage's Wolves was never going to involve many goals - they have the third-worst attack and the second-best defence in the Premier League this season.

They will have been disappointed at the manner in which they conceded, as Arsenal scored from a corner routine and keeper Jose Sa only had one meaningful save to make in the game.

Wolves pressed late on but had few genuine chances to score. Ruben Neves shot wide from a free-kick and Raul Jimenez's acrobatic volley flew over the bar with Aaron Ramsdale left untested.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli's red card was their fourth of 2022 - with their goal only their second of the year. But this win stops the rot of five games without a victory and boosts their Champions League ambitions.

The major talking point was the red card - Martinelli conceded a throw-in and then shoved Daniel Podence as the Wolves player was trying to take it. As play continued, he chased down Wolves substitute Chiquinho and fouled him.

Referee Michael Oliver then showed him a yellow for the first foul, followed immediately by another yellow for the second, with boss Mikel Arteta saying he’d "never seen anything like it".