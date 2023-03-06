We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Simon: Liverpool certainly turned back the clock with this performance. The key was Salah, who was electric from the start. United weathered the storm and posed a threat but let in a goal with poor defending. Second half saw Liverpool batter the United goal and it was sensational. Some United players out there are not fit for the shirt and gave in.

Daniel: By far the best performance from the Reds in a while. It’s clear that we haven’t been up to par compared to previous seasons, but to achieve victory and the fact that we’re itching for a top-four spot, this proves that through highs and lows, you never write us off!

Ben: This win highlights that there is not a single player in that squad who ever gave up trying. No player had reacted like Bruno Fernandes at any point, that's the biggest point to take away today. Liverpool have a squad full of the right mentality.

Jono: All this talk of the end of an era for Klopp has been rubbish. We’ve had a huge number of injuries and now players are returning and new players have had a chance to gel, we’re starting to see the side are on the way to being their best again.

Shaun: Incredible today. Big stepping stone to top-four finish. We just need to back this up against Bournemouth. Gakpo and Nunez starting to look good. Trent did well. We even were on top in midfield. New levels have been set Reds.

Manchester United fans

Michael: Let’s face it, we were dreadful. An embarrassment. Our first-half approach of time wasting and sloppiness presented Liverpool with the opportunity to thrash us. Let it be a wake up call. We were worse than they were good though.

Colin: Absolutely shambolic. Bruno Fernandes should be ashamed of himself, as should the rest of the defence. Fernandes has been abysmal for several games now, stray passes, feigning injury, complaining to the referee and in the end not getting involved in the action. It's always someone else's fault when he makes a mistake and he has to complain.

Geoff: Long overdue reality check. The has been a long run of undeserved wins and draws and a few good performances. Consistency needs a team working together. United are a group of pumped-up individuals.

Dylan: Absolutely embarrassing. Undone almost half a year's worth of positive progress in one half of football. Parade the Carabao Cup all you want, this was a real test in a hostile environment and they failed miserably. Erik ten Hag has worked wonders, but this shows that this group of players is still a million miles away.

Ray: I have watched Manchester United for 60 years this season and the performance was shameful, particularly Fernandes, who has brought ridicule on the club. I am embarrassed to be a United fan tonight and it will be a very hard lesson for Ten Hag which hopefully he can sort out quickly while shouldering some of the blame with his negative tactics.