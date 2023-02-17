Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game at Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He wants to keep the level from their past three games but improve the results: “There have been a lot of positives. It’s important we keep the performances but turn fine margins in our favour to make sure we take more points.”

On how new signings Dango Ouattara and Hamed Traore have settled: “It may seem seamless but a lot of work has gone into it. There is a lot more to do and more to come. Both young boys are adapting but they are fantastic lads, willing to learn and work hard. They understand what it means to play for Bournemouth.”

He praised centre-back Jack Stephens: “He’s probably our most experienced player in terms of Premier League appearances and is a real calming influence in important moments. He has done a really good job whenever he has been called upon.”

There are still a number of players missing: “Brooksy [David Brooks] is out, Lewis [Cook] too and Lloydy [Kelly]. Junior Stanislas has been training, though, so all fine on that.”

He has not been surprised to see Wolves improve under new boss Julen Lopetegui: “Over the past few weeks, they have had some really good performances and they have got a lot of good players. I would not expect them to be down the bottom given the attacking quality in their group.”

