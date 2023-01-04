Arsenal 'still in pole position' for Mudryk despite Chelsea 'bid'

Arsenal are still favourites to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk this month, believes the Telegraph's Luke Edwards, despite a reported attempt by Chelsea to make a late move.

The 21-year-old is already believed to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners over a potential £88m move.

"Mudryk has issued a ‘come and get me plea’ – as the old cliche in journalism goes," Edwards told BBC 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"These days you like Instagram posts if you are that player, and Mudryk has been liking Arsenal’s Instagram posts for about a month now. It’s pretty obvious he wants to go to Arsenal.

"Arsenal are haggling over the fee. Shakhtar are involved in a really complicated legal case with Fifa - because Fifa ordered them to let players leave for fee. If Chelsea have come in and tried to gazump them and are willing to pay the money, that’s going to be Arsenal’s fault.

"But are Chelsea really going for Mudryk? Or is a story leaked because somebody wants Arsenal to cough up the money and pay the £88m, and if Chelsea are prepared to, then that helps the negotiations. It’s the murky, twisted world of the January transfer window.

"It seems like Mudryk has his heart set on a move to the Emirates, but Chelsea are wild and unpredictable - like people who turn up at a party and you have no idea what they’re going to do - but they have loads of money. You can’t predict what they’re going to do, but I still think Arsenal are in pole position."

